Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $302,188.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.53, for a total transaction of $788,397.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,037.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,379 shares of company stock worth $80,059,781 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $285.36. 421,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.67 and its 200-day moving average is $233.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $295.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

