Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.8% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $42,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

WMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $133.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

