Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.85, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

