Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:MMMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,323. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Mamamancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile

