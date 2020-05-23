-$0.22 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2,100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 62,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $73,035,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.47. 392,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.70.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.