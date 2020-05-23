$0.92 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.85. 673,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

