$1.38 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.93. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $2.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,039. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

