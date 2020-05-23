$106.37 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report $106.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.63 million and the highest is $113.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $440.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.60 million to $460.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $737.66 million, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $857.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 694,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,342,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,583. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,583. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

