$12.11 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $12.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $10.11 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $64.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $71.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $169.25 million, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $236.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. ValuEngine cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 8,906,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

