$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year sales of $12.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.16. 1,893,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,626. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 261.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

