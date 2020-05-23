$214.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post $214.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.13 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $200.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $880.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.73 million to $909.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $946.54 million, with estimates ranging from $896.71 million to $990.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,846. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.