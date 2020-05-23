$214.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post $214.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.13 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $200.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $880.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.73 million to $909.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $946.54 million, with estimates ranging from $896.71 million to $990.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,846. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

