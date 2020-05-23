$340.00 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to report sales of $340.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the highest is $412.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $609.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 1,147,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $829.73 million and a PE ratio of 10.25. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 107.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

