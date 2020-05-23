$580.28 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce $580.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $792.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.00 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $701.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 482,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,837,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,306 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

