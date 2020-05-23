$6.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.23 billion and the highest is $6.61 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $28.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.14 billion to $30.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.52 billion to $32.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

