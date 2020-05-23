$677.13 Million in Sales Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will announce $677.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.85 million and the highest is $753.90 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $825.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.41. 391,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.07.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

