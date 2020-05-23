698,314 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 698,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,261,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,446,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,859,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.