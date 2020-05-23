$889.98 Million in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $889.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $854.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $933.40 million. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.79. 625,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $159.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,364,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after acquiring an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

