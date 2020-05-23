8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,517. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 786.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

