Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 33,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 297,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 262,144 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.67. 2,869,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,722,559. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

