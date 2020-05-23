Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Accenture by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $193.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.96 and a 200 day moving average of $191.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.89.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

