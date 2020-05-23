Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,367,000 after acquiring an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,410.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,878. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,284.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,331.95. The firm has a market cap of $957.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

