Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,994 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,771 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,605,000 after acquiring an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.01. 345,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,859. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58.

