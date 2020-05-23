Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mercadolibre accounts for about 1.4% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.40.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $26.60 on Friday, reaching $841.31. 440,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,498. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $629.64 and a 200-day moving average of $604.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $843.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

