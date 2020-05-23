Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.9% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 438,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $115,629,000 after purchasing an additional 281,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.68.

NVDA stock traded up $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.05. 25,601,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,644,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $363.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

