Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $896,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 830.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.14. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

