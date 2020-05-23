Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,624,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,626,596. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

