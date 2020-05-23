Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $102.06. 1,528,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,602. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.