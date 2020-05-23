Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.16. 2,322,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,585. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

