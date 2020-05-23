Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

