Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.1% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intel by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,600 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

INTC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,094,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,267,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

