Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Square from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

SQ stock remained flat at $$81.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,014,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

