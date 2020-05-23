Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 655 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,998. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.