Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.59. 1,213,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.10. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,843 shares of company stock worth $52,556,301. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

