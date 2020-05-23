AICHAIN (AIT) Hits Market Cap of $488,912.00

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One AICHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinBene, DEx.top and Coinsuper. AICHAIN has a total market cap of $488,912.00 and approximately $42,783.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About AICHAIN

AICHAIN (AIT) is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. The official website for AICHAIN is www.aichain.me . AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

AICHAIN Token Trading

AICHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BigONE, CoinBene, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, DEx.top, Allcoin, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AICHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AICHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

