Alambic Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.05. 19,131,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $363.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.41.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

