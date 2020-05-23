Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s Largest Position

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,138 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,045,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,724,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,904,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,866,000 after acquiring an additional 515,207 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 39,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.32.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $12.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,903,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,330,340. The firm has a market cap of $539.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

