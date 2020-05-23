Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alibaba Group’s score:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.32.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $12.46 on Friday, hitting $199.70. 51,903,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,330,340. The stock has a market cap of $539.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average is $203.72. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

