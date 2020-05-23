Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Allergan were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Allergan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Allergan stock remained flat at $$193.02 during midday trading on Friday. 12,442,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,576. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.