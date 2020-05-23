Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 62 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $1,404.60. 671,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,928. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,279.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,331.21. The company has a market capitalization of $960.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

