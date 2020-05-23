Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,410.42. 1,294,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,878. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,284.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,331.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.