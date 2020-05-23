Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in May

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,564. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

