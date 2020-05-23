American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,561 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,053,000 after buying an additional 234,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

AWK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 445,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,165. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.