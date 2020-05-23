AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

