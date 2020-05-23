Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,619. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

