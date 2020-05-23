Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Boosted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.14. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

