Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 111 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.56. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

