Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 28,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 6,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.41.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $11.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.59. 1,816,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $363.50. The firm has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.