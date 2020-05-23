Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 450 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

