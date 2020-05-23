Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 6,078 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.24. 739,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.68.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

