Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.50). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.24. 420,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $5,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,254.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 694,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,877 shares of company stock worth $15,330,583. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,948,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 749,288 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,706,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

